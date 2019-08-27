Grin Price Tops $2.20 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00021703 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, KuCoin and BitForex. Grin has a market capitalization of $42.49 million and $38.71 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 19,298,580 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, KuCoin, TradeOgre, LBank, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

