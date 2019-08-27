Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Short Interest Update

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,409,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 2,459,700 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $150,681,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $18,649,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth $15,992,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $14,630,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

GOSS stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. 14,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,962. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a current ratio of 17.80. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

