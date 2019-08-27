Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.90

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1653123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 68.1% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 152,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 778,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 807,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

