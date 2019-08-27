Golem (GNT) Price Reaches $0.0578 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Golem has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Braziliex, ABCC and YoBit. Golem has a market capitalization of $55.72 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00251374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01323273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitMart, Huobi, Poloniex, YoBit, OOOBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, Binance, Bithumb, ABCC, Coinbe, Gate.io, BitBay, Cobinhood, Livecoin, WazirX, OKEx, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, Iquant, Braziliex, Bitbns, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Tidex, Zebpay, BigONE, GOPAX, Koinex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

