Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY) Shares Down 2.3%

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 138,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 81,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Goldplay Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GPLY)

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplay Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplay Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.