Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 32,198,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,465,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,424,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,437,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 159,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64 and a beta of -0.90. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

