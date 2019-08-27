Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477,875 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 32,198,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,465,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,424,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,437,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
