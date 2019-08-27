GoByte Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $151,787.00 and $12,005.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

