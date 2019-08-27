Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $2.74. Glencore shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 279,710 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on GLCNF. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

