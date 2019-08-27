GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Lowered by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,392,000 after acquiring an additional 334,495 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 93,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 81,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

