Gifto One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.20 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Allbit, Bithumb and CoinTiger. Gifto has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $5.20 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00254774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.01309802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kryptono, Cobinhood, Allbit, BiteBTC, Bithumb, Binance, CPDAX, Bibox, Bittrex, Coinnest, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

