Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.66.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,394 shares of company stock valued at $937,122. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

