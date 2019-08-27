Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 6.5%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.04, approximately 728,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 315,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $495.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.36 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,398.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,615.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Genesco by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

