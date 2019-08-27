Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,478,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,632,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,467,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 623,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

