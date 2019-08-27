Garlicoin Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $53,700.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Nanex.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

