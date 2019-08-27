Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of FFHL stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 535,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,097. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

