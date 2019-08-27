FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $9,385.00 and approximately $19,036.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00070075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00334745 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007076 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001176 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.