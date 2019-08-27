Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($9.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($6.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FULC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,718. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Levin bought 81,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 6 Dimensions Capital, L.P. bought 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

