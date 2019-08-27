FTX Token Reaches Market Cap of $32.32 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $32.32 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00012671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.95 or 0.05065268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 349,704,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.