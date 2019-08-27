FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSB Bancorp stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.09% of FSB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FSB Bancorp alerts:

FSB Bancorp stock remained flat at $$17.18 during trading on Tuesday. FSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FSB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.