Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDEV. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,457.17 ($19.04).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of LON FDEV traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 915 ($11.96). 13,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 946.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 985.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.48 million and a P/E ratio of 22.99. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440 ($18.82).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.