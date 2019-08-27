French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.72

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.72 and traded as low as $38.20. French Connection Group shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 12,015 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and a PE ratio of 380.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.71.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

