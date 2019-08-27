Franco Nevada Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 774% compared to the average daily volume of 473 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

FNV stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,111. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,966,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,974,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 38,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

