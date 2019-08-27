FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gabelli began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of FOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

FOX stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FOX stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,594,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of FOX worth $221,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

