Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,784,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 4,559,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FBHS traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $58.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBHS. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

