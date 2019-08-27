Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Down 6.3%

Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 39,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 41,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the north east of Valencia.

