Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FONR traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. 720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,530. The firm has a market cap of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.84. Fonar has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fonar during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fonar during the second quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fonar in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Fonar in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fonar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

