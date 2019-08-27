Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.04

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 315200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $301.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

