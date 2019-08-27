Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares Down 5.5%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.10, approximately 707,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 449,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOMX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 142,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

