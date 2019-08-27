FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,453,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 1,899,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of FLIR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,628,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after buying an additional 630,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 426,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 402,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

