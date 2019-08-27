Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Releases Earnings Results

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $100.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of FLXS stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.56. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLXS. TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at $578,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $5,898,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 261,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 98,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

