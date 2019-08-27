FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESGG) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.66 and last traded at $96.10, approximately 1,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 870.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Impact Index Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

