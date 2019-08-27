Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,451 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,836. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

