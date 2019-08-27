Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.56 Million

Analysts predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $78.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.16 million to $79.02 million. Five9 reported sales of $65.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $312.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $314.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $369.90 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $377.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 91,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $4,300,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 44,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $2,639,900.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,341 shares of company stock worth $20,173,923. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1,008.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Five9 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,260. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. Five9 has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 418.77, a PEG ratio of 192.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

