First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVLU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 696,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the second quarter worth $381,000.

