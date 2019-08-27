Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $12.70. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 970,988 shares traded.

FCAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target on the stock. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

