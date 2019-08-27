Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $12.70. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 970,988 shares traded.
FCAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price target on the stock. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
