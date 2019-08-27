FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Major Shareholder Blackstone Group Inc Purchases 289,153 Shares

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 289,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $2,295,874.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Blackstone Group Inc bought 329,889 shares of FGL stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $2,563,237.53.

On Monday, August 19th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 242,614 shares of FGL stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $1,841,440.26.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Blackstone Group Inc bought 197,474 shares of FGL stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,431,686.50.

FG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 814,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. FGL Holdings has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.27.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. FGL had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in FGL by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of FGL by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FGL by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on FGL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

