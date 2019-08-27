Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02), 6,185,965 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 489% from the average session volume of 1,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.