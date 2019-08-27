FarmaTrust Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One FarmaTrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and Liquid. FarmaTrust has a market capitalization of $811,229.00 and $9,708.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FarmaTrust has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00249388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.08 or 0.01304434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io . FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

