FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $17.00. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 133,595 shares changing hands.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

