FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $17.00. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 133,595 shares changing hands.

FANUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.21.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

