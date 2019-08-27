Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.43

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $13.85. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 30,458 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and a PE ratio of -68.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.69.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

