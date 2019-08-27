Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.80

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $515.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,858,954 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,149 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 50.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 123,640 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

