Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1037740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Falco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.60.

Get Falco Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.