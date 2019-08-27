Evrim Resources (CVE:EVM) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Evrim Resources Corp (CVE:EVM) traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, 54,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 82,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of $29.56 million and a PE ratio of -15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 23.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About Evrim Resources (CVE:EVM)

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evrim Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evrim Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.