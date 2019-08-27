Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

EVOL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 9,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,199. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.11. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.