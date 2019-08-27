Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 285,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,258. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $296,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

