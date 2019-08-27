EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0237 on Major Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $697,986.00 and $874,518.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,400,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,392,862 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

