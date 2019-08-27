ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.97, 3,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.