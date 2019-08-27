Equifax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,498 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,843% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 496,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,912. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70. Equifax has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,730,450,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 26.6% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,235,000 after purchasing an additional 680,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 330.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.