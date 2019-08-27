Entertainment One (LON:ETO) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Performer”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entertainment One (LON:ETO) to a sector performer rating in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETO. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 573 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entertainment One from GBX 655 ($8.56) to GBX 649 ($8.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entertainment One currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 551.17 ($7.20).

Shares of ETO opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 439.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 432.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Entertainment One has a 52-week low of GBX 333.20 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 485.40 ($6.34). The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00.

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

