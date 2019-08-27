Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,842. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $32.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Chairman George L. Duncan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 342,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 267,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 48,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

